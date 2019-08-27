Eva Longoria arrives on for the screening of "The Dead Don't Die" at the 72nd annual Cannes International Film Festival on May 14. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Eva Longoria is set to direct a biopic on Richard Montanez who created Flamin' Hot Cheetos. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Eva Longoria will be stepping behind the camera to direct a biopic on Richard Montanez, the man who created Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

The film, titled Flamin' Hot, will follow the true story of Montanez, the son of a Mexican immigrant who worked as a janitor at Cheetos creator Frito-Lay.

Montanez came up with the idea for Flamin' Hot Cheetos based on the flavors of his community. Flamin' Hot Cheetos changed Frito-Lay forever and creates a popular snack that continues on to this day.

Lewis Colick (Charlie St. Cloud, October Sky) has penned the script. DeVon Franklin is producing with Samuel Rodriguez executive producing.

Longoria, better known as an actress who recently starred in Dora and the Lost City of Gold, will be making her feature directorial debut with Universal comedy 24/7. Longoria will be starring in the film alongside Kerry Washington.

Longoria has previously directed episodes of Black-ish, Jane the Virgin and new ABC series Grand Hotel, among others.