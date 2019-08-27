Colin Farrell attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Dumbo" in March. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Colin Farrell will team with "The Favourite" producer Lee Magiday on "The Ruin," based on the Dervla McTiernan novel. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Colin Farrell will produce a big-screen adaptation of the crime drama The Ruin.

Deadline confirmed Farrell, 43, and his newly-launched Chapel Place Productions will team with producer Lee Magiday on the project.

Farrell and Magiday previously collaborated on the Yorgos Lanthimos film The Lobster (2015). Magiday is also known for producing The Favourite (2018).

Chapel Place Productions, run by Farrell and his sister Claudine Farrell, will develop and produce the project with Magiday's Sleeper Films and Hopscotch Features.

"We're thrilled to be bringing Dervla's page-turning novel of the screen, and we couldn't have better partners than Lee, Claudine and Colin," Troy Lum of Hopscotch said in a statement.

The Ruin is based on Dervla McTiernan's debut novel, the first in her Cormac Reilly series. The story is set in Galway, Ireland, and follows Det. Cormac Reilly as he revisits a 20 year old case involving two children whose mother died of an overdose.

The Hollywood Reporter described The Ruin as a twisting tale that examines police corruption and the abuses of the church.

"The Ruin is a brilliant debut -- Dervla has created an atmospheric, resonant and intricately woven story with deeply affecting characters," Magiday said. "It offers an intimate and compelling view of Galway, a city driven by its history."

McTiernan published The Ruin in 2018 and followed up with The Scholar in March. She will release the third book in the series, The Good Turn, in 2020.

Farrell last appeared in Disney's live-action remake of Dumbo. He will star in a number of upcoming projects, including the film The Gentleman and the BBC miniseries The North Water.