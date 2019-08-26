Sandra Oh to narrate new Jane Goodall documentary

"Killing Eve" star Sandra Oh will present the CBC film "She Walks with Apes" about primatologist Jane Goodall. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Sandra Oh will narrate a new documentary about chimpanzee expert Jane Goodall.

Deadline confirmed Oh will present the CBC film She Walks With Apes, featuring Goodall.

She Walks with Apes is directed by Mark Starowicz and Caitlin Starowicz. The two-hour documentary will air this year as part of the CBC's The Nature of Things series, and also screen in theaters.

The new film focuses on Goodall, Dian Fossey and Birutė Galdikas, known as the "Trimates." The documentary features rare images of Dian Fossey, who was murdered in 1985 while working with mountain gorillas in Rwanda. Galdikas has lived among orangutans in Borneo for 50 years.

"The lives of the three female scientists who made up the Trimates are filled with courage and determination and love for life," Oh said. "They have inspired future generations and their work continues to underline the urgency of saving the Great Apes and their forest environment. I grew up watching CBC's The Nature of Things, and I am happy to be a part of the great Canadian doc tradition."

The Hollywood Reporter said She Walks with Apes also will highlight the next generation of female primatologists by examining the work of Julia Badescu, Ruth Linsky and Nadia Niyonizeye.

Goodall and her work have been the subject of several films, including the National Geographic documentary Jane. Fossey's life was the subject of the 1988 movie Gorillas in the Mist, starring Sigourney Weaver.

Oh is known for playing Cristina Yang on the ABC series Grey's Anatomy. She presently stars as Eve Polastri on the BBC America series Killing Eve, which was renewed for a third season in April.