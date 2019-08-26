Martin Scorsese arrives on the red carpet before the screening of "Everybody Knows" at the 71st annual Cannes International Film Festival on May 2018. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Director Martin Scorsese will receive the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Martin Scorsese is set to receive the 14th annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The filmmaker will be presented with the award on Nov. 14 during a black-tie fundraising event that benefits the SBIFF's free, educational programs. The 35th annual SBIFF will take place Jan. 15-25.

The Kirk Douglas Award, named after the actor Kirk Douglas who was the first honoree, is given to lifelong contributors of cinema.

Judi Dench, Warren Beatty, Jane Fonda, Jessica Lange, Forest Whitaker, Robert DeNiro, Michael Douglas, Harrison Ford, Quentin Tarantino, Ed Harris, John Travolta and most recently Hugh Jackman in 2018 have received the award.

"Martin Scorsese is a brillant filmmaker. He has made countless unforgettable films and is a true cinematic treasure. I am honored and grateful that he will receive the 14th annual Kirk Douglas Award," Douglas said in a statement.

Scorsese is set to release his next film, The Irishman, in theaters and on Netflix this fall. De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in the true crime drama.