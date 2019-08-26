Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Martin Scorsese is set to receive the 14th annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
The filmmaker will be presented with the award on Nov. 14 during a black-tie fundraising event that benefits the SBIFF's free, educational programs. The 35th annual SBIFF will take place Jan. 15-25.
The Kirk Douglas Award, named after the actor Kirk Douglas who was the first honoree, is given to lifelong contributors of cinema.
Judi Dench, Warren Beatty, Jane Fonda, Jessica Lange, Forest Whitaker, Robert DeNiro, Michael Douglas, Harrison Ford, Quentin Tarantino, Ed Harris, John Travolta and most recently Hugh Jackman in 2018 have received the award.
"Martin Scorsese is a brillant filmmaker. He has made countless unforgettable films and is a true cinematic treasure. I am honored and grateful that he will receive the 14th annual Kirk Douglas Award," Douglas said in a statement.
Scorsese is set to release his next film, The Irishman, in theaters and on Netflix this fall. De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in the true crime drama.