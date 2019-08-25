'Frozen 2' adds Evan Rachel Wood, Sterling K. Brown to voice cast

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood and This is Us actor Sterling K. Brown have joined the voice cast of Frozen 2.

The latest casting for the sequel to 2013's Frozen was announced this weekend at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif.

"FINALLY!! I can announce I will be voicing Anna & Elsa's mother 'Queen Iduna' in #disney's #frozen2 This is an absolutely DREAM COME TRUE," Wood tweeted.

Brown will play a character named Lt. Matthias.

Returning for the fairy-tale follow-up are the original movie's stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

The film is set to open in theaters on Nov. 22.

Frozen was about what happens when a Scandinavian princess discovers her sister, the queen, has supernatural powers that allow her to command ice and snow.