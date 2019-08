Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Disney announced this weekend that its animated movie Raya and the Last Dragon is slated to open in theaters in November 2020.

Cassandra Steele will play Raya and Awkwafina will lend her voice to Sisu, the titular beast.

They were in attendance when the project was announced at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday.

Steele is known for her work in Degrassi: The Next Generation and Awkwafina has appeared in Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean's 8.