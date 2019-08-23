'Uncharted' movie with Tom Holland loses director Dan Trachtenberg

Tom Holland is set to star in a film adaptation of video game "Uncharted." Director Dan Trachtenberg has exited the project. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Sony's planned film adaptation of video game series Uncharted starring Tom Holland has lost its director, Dan Trachtenberg.

Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) has exited the project after signing on in January with Sony quickly looking for his replacement. The studio plans on hiring a new filmmaker by the end of the summer.

Uncharted is still slated to be released in theaters on Dec. 18, 2020 with production is set to start next year. Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Rafe Judkins penned the script.

Sony, which is behind the PlayStation video game brand, formed PlayStation Productions in May. The new studio, which is dedicated to bringing video games to the big screen, has joined the Uncharted movie project. Chuck Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner and Ari Arad are producing.

Uncharted, a PlayStation exclusive series from developer Naughty Dog, follows the adventures of Nathan Drake as he explores lost ruins and obtains ancient relics much in the same vein as Indiana Jones.

The video game series is known for its cinematic presentation that includes action-packed gameplay sequences filled with destructive car chases and close calls.

Holland, who joined the project in May 2017, is set to portray a younger version of the treasure hunter in the film.

Sony and Naughty Dog wrapped up Nathan Drake's story in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End which was released on the PlayStation 4 in May 2016. The series was continued in August 2017 with Uncharted: Lost Legacy which featured new protagonists Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross.