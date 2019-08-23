Janelle Monae stars in "Harriet" playing at the Austin Film Festival. Here, Monae arrives on the red carpet at the 34th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Austin Film Festival announced the first wave of films for their 2019 festival on Friday. A retrospective screening of the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend documentary with creators Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna will join a slate of new film premieres that includes filmmakers Terence Malick, Kasi Lemons and more. AFF runs Oct. 24-31 in Austin, Texas.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Oh My God I Think It's Over aired after the series finale of The CW's musical comedy. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creators Bloom and McKenna will participate in a Q&A about the series with Katie Hyde, who directed the documentary about the making of the show.

A Hidden Life is the latest from director Malick. Malick went 20 years between his films Days of Heaven and The Thin Red Line. His output has become more prolific since, including The New World, The Tree of Life, To The Wonder, Knight of Cups and Song to Song.

A Hidden Life stars August Diehl as Franz Jagerstatter, an Austrian farmer who resisted the Nazis in WWII. Valerie Pachner plays his wife Fani. Malick has tackled history before with Guadalcanal in Thin Red Line and John Smith/Pocahontas in The New World. Even with historical events in his story, Malick creates dreamlike experiences.

AFF will also screen the Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet following its Toronto International Film Festival world premiere, but ahead of its Nov 1. theatrical release. Widows star Cynthia Erivo plays Tubman in director Kasi Lemmons' film. Lemmons wrote the script with Gregory Allen Howard. Joe Alywyn and recording artist Janelle Monae also star. Lemmons previously directed the Petey Greene biopic Talk to Me, as well as Eve's Bayou, The Caveman's Valentine and Black Nativity.

Following Venice and Toronto festivals, The Truth will also screen at AFF. Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche and Ethan Hawk star in Hirokazu Koreeda's film. Binoche plays the daughter of an actress (Deneuve) who visits her in Paris in this family drama.

The documentary Cowboys will have its world premiere at AFF. Austinites John Langmore and Bud Force direct a profile of modern-day cowboys in the American West. The VICE Guide to Bigfoot is another AFF world premiere following a millennial reporter hunting Bigfoot.

Another world premiere, Sleeping in Plastic, from writer/director Van Ditthavong, stars Addison Timlin, Corin Nemec and Dash Mihok in a drama about a high school wrestler who becomes the driver of a drifter in Van Ditthavong's first feature film.

The Animal People from executive producer Joaquin Phoenix, writer/directors Cassandra Suchan and Denis Henry Hennelly is a documentary about activism.

Macabre will have its North American premiere. From Brazilian filmmaker Marcos Prado and featuring a Brazilian cast, Macabre is based on a true story of the Werewolves of Freiburg, two brothers accused of murder in the 1990s.

Following its premiere at the Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival, Kevin Ward's A Patient Man will have it's Texas premiere at AFF. The drama centers around the survivor of an automobile accident dealing with the tragedy.