Christina Hendricks attends the NBCUniversal upfront in 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Christina Hendricks attends the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "American Woman" in September. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Christina Hendricks said her hand is pictured in the iconic poster for "American Beauty." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Christina Hendricks surprised friends and fans by saying that her hand appears in the America Beauty poster.

The 44-year-old actress said in an Instagram post Thursday that her hand is pictured in the iconic poster for the 1999 movie.

Hendricks shared the poster, which shows a bare midriff and a hand holding a red rose. The image is a reference to Lester Burnham's (Kevin Spacey) fantasies about Angela Hayes (Mena Suvari).

"Fun fact.... wait for it... I used to be a model and sometimes a hand model.... this is my hand and another model's stomach.... proud to be a part if this film in ANY WAY!!! #americanbeauty," Hendricks captioned the post.

Actresses January Jones, Busy Philipps, Elle Fanning and Rachael Leigh Cook were among those to express their surprise in the comments.

"This is important. How come I didn't know this?" Jones, Hendricks' former Mad Men co-star, wrote.

"IM SHOOK!!!!!!" Fanning added.

The 20th anniversary of American Beauty's release is coming in September. The film is directed by Sam Mendes and co-stars Annette Bening, Thora Birch and Allison Janney. It won five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Hendricks is best known for playing Joan Holloway on the AMC series Mad Men. She presently portrays Beth Boland on the NBC series Good Girls and Elizabeth Bradshaw on the Sky Atlantic series Tin Star.