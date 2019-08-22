'Villains' trailer turns the tables on 'It' star Bill Skarsgard

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- ALTER, the horror brand from Gunpowder & Sky released a new trailer for its film Villains on Thursday. Mickey (Bill Skarsgard) and Jules (Maika Monroe) are a pair of criminals who break into a house, only to have the owners George (Jeffrey Donovan) and Gloria (Kyra Sedgewick) take them hostage.

A battle of wits ensues between Mickey and Jules vs. George and Gloria. Mickey and Jules think they have the leverage when they discover a young girl (Blake Baumgartner) chained up in George and Gloria's basement. When they set her free, Mickey and George end up prisoners once again.

Featuring violence, torture and a surreal family dinner table scene involving duct tape, the trailer for Villains is sure to attract fans of Skarsgard and Monroe's previous horror work.

Skarsgard plays Pennywise the Clown in It, based on the novel by Stephen King. It: Chapter One was the highest-grossing horror movie of all time and It: Chapter Two is due in theaters Sept. 6. Skarsgard also played The Kid on Hulu's Stephen King-inspired series Castle Rock.

Monroe broke through in the horror films The Guest and It Follows. She will also appear in the drama Honey Boy with Shia Labeouf, Lucas Hedges and Noah Jupe out Nov. 8.

Donovan's horror film Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 was less successful than the original Blair Witch Project but his television success in Burn Notice, Fargo, and Shut Eye brings a following to Villains. Sedgewick has not starred in a horror movie before but is known to fans as TV's The Closer.

Villains premiered at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival in March. Writer/directors Dan Berk and Robert Olsen directed the horror movies Stakeland II and The Body, and wrote the horror movie Don't Kill It. Villains opens Sept. 20, runs 89 minutes and is rated R.