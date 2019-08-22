'The Report': Adam Driver investigates the CIA in new trailer

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Adam Driver is tasked with investigating the CIA in the aftermath of 9/11 in the new trailer for Amazon's upcoming political thriller, The Report.

Driver stars as real life Senate aide Daniel J. Jones in the clip released on Thursday, who starts to look closer at the CIA's Detention and Interrogation Program after they destroy evidence.

Jones and his superior, Senator Dianne Feinstein (Annette Bening), soon discover how the CIA subverted the law and tortured detainees suspected of terrorist activities.

Jon Hamm, Michael C. Hall, Matthew Rhys, Sarah Goldberg, Douglas Hodge, Fajer Kaisi, Ted Levine, Jennifer Morrison, Tim Blake Nelson, Linda Powell, T. Ruder Smith, Corey Stoll and Maura Tierney also star.

The Report, writer and directed by Scott Z. Burns and based on actual events, arrives in theaters on Nov. 15 and then on Amazon's Prime Video streaming service on Nov. 29.

"Democracy is messy," Hamm's character says.