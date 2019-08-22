Christian Slater arrives for the 22nd annual Hollywood Film Awards on November 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Pedro Pascal attends the premiere of "The Great Wall" on February 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Priyanka Chopra will appear in a new Netflix film which will also feature Pedro Pascal and Christian Slater. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Priyanka Chopra has signed on to star in upcoming Netflix film We Can Be Heroes from writer and director Robert Rodriguez.

The action-adventure film will follow a group of kids who team up to save the world after aliens kidnap Earth's superheroes.

Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater, YaYa Gosselin, Andrew Diaz, Andy Walken, Boyd Holbrook, Hala Finley, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Lotus Blossom, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Sung Kang, Vivien Lyra Blair, Adriana Barraza and Christopher McDonald also star.

Production is currently underway in Texas.

Chopra was last seen in Isn't It Romantic, Baywatch and will next star in The Sky is Pink. Rodriguez is best known for directing the Spy Kids series, Sin City and most recently Alita: Battle Angel.