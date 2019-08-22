'I Still Believe': KJ Apa plays singer Jeremy Camp in first trailer

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- I Still Believe is giving a glimpse of KJ Apa as Christian contemporary singer Jeremy Camp.

Lionsgate released a first trailer for the film Thursday featuring Apa as Camp and Britt Robertson as Camp's wife Melissa Lynn Henning-Camp.

I Still Believe takes its name from Camp's single of the same name. The preview opens with Camp (Apa) dedicating a song to Melissa (Robertson), his then-fiancée, during one of his concerts.

"Earlier this year we had some tough news, some really tough news,"Camp says. "Can we do something special for the most special person in my life tonight? Can we pray for her?"

The trailer follows Camp and Melissa as they experience love and Melissa's illness. The couple were 23 and 21, respectively, when they married in October 2000.

"I want you to know that whatever this is and where ever it takes us, that I'm with you," Camp tells Melissa. "Every step, every moment, I'm with you. I'm in. I'm so in."

I Still Believe is directed by John Erwin and Andrew Erwin. The film co-stars Shania Twain and Melissa Roxburgh and opens in theaters March 20.

Apa plays Archie Andrews on The CW series Riverdale, which premieres its fourth season in October. Robertson recently portrayed Sandra Bell in the ABC series For the People.