Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Timothée Chalamet is giving fans a first glimpse of his new film The King.

The 23-year-old actor shared a poster for the Netflix movie Wednesday featuring himself in costume as King Henry V.

"David Michôd's THE KING," he captioned the post, referencing director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom, The Rover).

The King is based on the William Shakespeare plays Henry IV, Part 1, Henry IV, Part 2 and Henry V. The movie follows Hal (Chalamet), the English prince who becomes King Henry V.

Joel Edgerton co-stars as Falstaff, with Robert Pattinson as The Dauphin, Ben Mendelsohn as King Henry IV, Sean Harris as Michael Williams and Lily-Rose Depp as Catherine.

Michôd and Joel Edgerton co-wrote the script and co-executive produced the film with Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Brad Pitt and Liz Watts. The movie will premiere Sept. 2 at the Venice Film Festival and debut on Netflix in the fall.

Chalamet is known for the films Call Me by Your Name, Lady Bird and Hostiles. He will also star in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Little Women, which released a new trailer this month.