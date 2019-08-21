Netflix released three new photos of Zach Galifianakis in "Between Two Ferns: The Movie." Here, Galifianakis arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Zach Galifianakis turned his satirical talk show Between Two Ferns into a movie for Netflix. Netflix released three new photos from Between Two Ferns: The Movie Wednesday.

One of the photos clearly shows Galifianakis standing between two ferns. Another shows him wheeling the ferns across the street. A third photo shows Galifianakis with his human costars.

Originally a short internet series, Galifianakis would interview celebrities for Between Two Ferns, literally sat between two fern trees in an aesthetic modeled after local public access talk shows. Galifianakis would purposely make the interviews awkward as a spoof of Hollywood interviews.

"Zach Galifianakis" returns in "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" on Sept. 20 - NEW PHOTOS: pic.twitter.com/eUyxUcxOPx— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 21, 2019

Between Two Ferns aired on Funny or Die, and the movie makes Funny or Die founder Will Ferrell a plot device.

"Zach Galifianakis dreamed of becoming a star," Netflix's synopsis reads. "But when Will Ferrell discovered his public access TV show Between Two Ferns and uploaded it to Funny or Die, Zach became a viral laughing stock. Now Zach and his crew are taking a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews and restore his reputation. Directed by Scott Aukerman Between Two Ferns: The Movie is a laugh-out-loud comedy that gives new insight into the curmudgeonly, beloved outsider Zach Galifianakis has created over the years."

Between Two Ferns: The Movie premieres on Netflix Sept. 20.