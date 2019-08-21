Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Cinedigm announced Wednesday that it acquired the North American rights to the film Badland from production company Papa Octopus. Mira Sorvino, Kevin Makely, Trace Adkins, Bruce Dern, Tony Todd, Wes Studi and Jeff Fahey star in writer/director Justin Lee's film.

"Badland is set in the unincorporated areas of the West, where renegade factions have replaced law and order," the press release read. "In the ashes of the Civil War, one of the first African American Senators (Todd) commissions hardened Detective Matthias Breecher (Makely) with the impossible task of hunting down a trio of war criminals (Adkins, Dern and Fahey) who have eluded capture for more than a decade."

Makely is also a producer of Badland and CEO of Papa Octopus.

"We set out to capture the true essence of the Spaghetti Western for the modern audience: no CGI, no squibs, no stunt doubles," Makely said in the press release. "Mathias Breecher is the epitome of every classic gunslinger rolled into one, with a touch of Rambo. This was our first time working with Director of Photography Idan Menin, whose eye for dramatic lighting and meticulous attention to every detail was instrumental in capturing the beauty and grit of a classic Western."

Sorvino's role was not described in the press release but she has been enjoying a career renaissance since she spoke out about Harvey Weinstein, and Peter Jackson confirmed Weinstein had sabotaged his hiring her. She starred in the TV series Condor and StartUp and this summer's film Stuber. Sorvino won an Oscar for 1995's Mighty Aphrodite which led to a series of leading roles in movies like Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion, Mimic, At First Sight, and Summer of Sam.

Cinedigm's Vice-President of Acquisitions Melody Fowler also said of Badland, "Boasting beautiful cinematography and a striking visual style, Badland is a thrilling, cinematic throwback to classic westerns. Film fans will revel in the hero's quest for justice, the ruthless villains, the panoramic vistas and old West settings. Along with the exciting stand-offs, fistfights and shoot outs, the film delivers a terrifically entertaining showcase for all of its veteran actors."