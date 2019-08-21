Mindy Kaling's 'Late Night' to stream on Amazon Prime on Sept. 6

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Late Night, written by and starring Mindy Kaling, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and opened in theaters in June. On Wednesday, Amazon announced the film would be available on Amazon Prime September 6. Amazon also released a new trailer announcing the date.

Kaling plays Molly, a novice writer who gets a job on Katherine Newbury (Emma Thompson)'s talk show because Newbury is looking for female writers. Molly clashes with the all-white male writing staff until Katherine gives Molly's material a chance in a last-ditch effort to save her show.

"With rumors swirling that Katherine is being replaced by a younger, hipper male host, she demands that the writers make her funny and relevant again," Amazon's press release reads. "A lifelong fan, Molly is determined to prove she's not just a diversity hire, but the one person who can turn her idol's career around. Going against everything Katherine has staked her reputation on, she urges her to make the show more contemporary, authentic and personal, a move that could make Molly's career ― or send her back to the chemical plant for good."

Kaling's real-life TV writing experience was on scripted comedies like The Office and The Mindy Project, but some things in Hollywood are universal. She used those experiences as inspiration for Late Night, and to give Thompson the role of a lifetime.

Nisha Ganatra directed Late Night. Max Casella, Hugh Dancy, John Lithgow, Denis O'Hare, Reid Scott and Amy Ryan also star.