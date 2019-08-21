Director, writer and producer Lana Wachowski attends the premiere of "Jupiter Ascending" in Los Angeles in 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Carrie-Anne Moss arrives on the red carpet at the Netflix premiere of "Marvel's Jessica Jones" in 2015 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Keanu Reeves is set to star in a fourth movie in "The Matrix" franchise. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. has announced it is working on a fourth movie in The Matrix sci-fi franchise.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are set to reprise their roles of Neo and Trinity in the project, while series co-creator Lana Wachowski will write and direct it, The Hollywood Reporter said.

"We could not be more excited to be re-entering The Matrix with Lana," Deadline.com quoted Warner Bros Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich as saying in a statement. "Lana is a true visionary -- a singular and original creative filmmaker -- and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe."

The film will follow 1999's The Matrix and its 2003 sequels The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolution.

News of the fourth chapter arrives as Reeves is reprising another of his iconic roles -- time-traveling slacker Ted in Bill & Ted Face the Music, which is due in theaters next year.