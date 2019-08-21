Jada Pinkett Smith teases 'Matrix 4' possibility at premiere

Cast member Danny Huston (L) and actress Rosie Fellner of "The Trip to Italy" attend the premiere. Huston plays Wade Jennings in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Morgan Freeman (R) and producer Lori McCreary attend the premiere. Freeman plays Allan Trumbull in the film. Freeman and McCreary co-founded the production company Revelations Entertainment. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Butler (L) kisses his girlfriend, actress Morgan Brown of "The Gunslingers" on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast members Gerard Butler (L) and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the premiere. Butler plays Mike Banning in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Jada Pinkett Smith teased the possibility of her joining The Matrix 4 at the premiere of her new film.

The 47-year-old actress discussed the sequel and its star Keanu Reeves on Tuesday while attending the Los Angeles premiere of her movie Angel Has Fallen.

Smith played Niobe in the second and third Matrix films, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. She told Entertainment Tonight she's spoken with Lana Wachowski, who directed the first three Matrix movies with her sibling, Lilly Wachowski.

"Well, I've had my conversations with Lana," Smith said. "So we'll see."

"I think you know," she teased. "I think there may be some things in the horizon."

Smith also discussed Reeves' lasting star appeal.

"Keanu, he's got a mystery to him. He's just cool. He's cool and he's sweet. That's just his special sauce, right there," she said.

Warner Bros. confirmed Tuesday that it is developing a fourth Matrix movie starring Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. Lana Wachowski will write and direct the film.

"We could not be more excited to be re-entering The Matrix with Lana," Warner Bros. Pictures group chairman Toby Emmerich said. "Lana is a true visionary -- a singular and original creative filmmaker -- and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe."

Smith plays FBI agent Helen Thompson in Angel Has Fallen, which opens in theaters Friday. The film co-stars Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman, and follows Secret Service agent Mike Banning (Butler) after he is framed for an assassination attempt on President Allan Trumbull (Freeman).

Smith wore a coordinating black top and full skirt to the Angel Has Fallen premiere. She showed off her look in a video Wednesday on Instagram.

"Last night was..." the star captioned the post.