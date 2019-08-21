Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato has joined the ensemble of the Netflix comedy film, Eurovision.

The movie's star and co-writer Will Ferrell made the casting announcement in an Instagram video, noting it was also Lovato's birthday.

The comedian is seen holding a cake on the set of the movie, then the camera shows Lovato -- who turned 27 Tuesday -- blowing out birthday candles on the treat.

Lovato shared the video on her Instagram account.

"Y'all, Will Ferrell made me a cake...from scratch. It looks completely professional and store bought so I'm not at all suspicious that he baked it himself in all of his free time #netflixisajoke #eurovisionmovie," she wrote.

Also starring Rachel McAdams, Dan Stevens and Pierce Brosnan, the film is about ambitious musicians competing in the famed international song contest.