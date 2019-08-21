Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman star together in the first teaser trailer for Bombshell which follows the real-life scandal at Fox News that brought down its former chairman and CEO Roger AIles.

The clip, released on Wednesday features Robbie as a fictional associate producer getting onto an elevator that is later occupied by Theron as former anchor Megyn Kelly and then Kidman as former anchor Gretchen Carlson.

The elevator ride looks tense and uncomfortable with Kidman remarking on hot it is. Robbie appears to be visibly upset.

Kate McKinnon as a fictional producer at Fox News is also briefly featured.

Bombshell, from director Jay Roach (Trumbo) and based off a script by Charles Randolph (The Big Short), is set to arrive in theaters in December.

John Lithgow as AIles is also set to star,

The film will center on the women who accused Ailes of sexual misconduct. Ailes left Fox News in July 2016 following allegations from Carlson and Kelly. He died in May 2017 at the age of 77. Carlson won a sexual harassment lawsuit against Fox News and AIles in September 2016 that resulted in a $20 million settlement from the network.