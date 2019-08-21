Anna Kendrick hunts a fake terrorist in 'The Day Shall Come' trailer

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- IFC Films released a trailer for their satire The Day Shall Come on Wednesday. Anna Kendrick stars as Homeland Security agent Kendra Glack. Glack is chasing Moses Al Shabaz (Merchant Davis). The problem is Moses is not a terrorist. The government is trying to entrap him so they can look like they caught a terrorist.

The trailer shows Moses use a horn to summon dinosaurs, ride a horse to the security gate and wear a Napoleonic military uniform in silly displays of threatening behavior. Meanwhile, Glack's superior (Denis O'Hare) encourages her to declare a nuclear emergency so she can prevent a nuclear emergency.

"Before you can win the war on terror you need a terrorist-even if you have to invent one yourself," IFC's synopsis reads. "Moses Al Shabaz (Marchánt Davis) is a small-time Miami street preacher whose far-fetched revolutionary ideas find unexpected legitimacy when a Middle Eastern terrorist organization offers to help fund his dream of overthrowing the US government. The problem? His backer is the US government and it's all part of an elaborate scheme to entrap Moses and make his arrest the latest national security 'win.' But when Moses doesn't take the bait, FBI agent Kendra Glack (Anna Kendrick) must resort to increasingly outlandish-and risky-lengths to get her man."

Chris Morris directed The Day Shall Come and co-wrote it with Jesse Armstrong. Their 2010 comedy Four Lions was acclaimed for its satire of terrorism from the suicide bombers' perspective.

The Day Shall Come premiered at the SXSW Film Festival in March. IFC will release The Day Shall Come in select theaters and VOD Sept. 27.