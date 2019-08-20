Tim Roth to be honored at Sarajevo Film Festival

Tim Roth (R) and his wife Nikki Butler attending the 32nd annual Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Tim Roth will be receiving the Heart of Sarajevo Award at the Sarajevo Film Festival. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Tim Roth will be honored at the 25th annual Sarajevo Film Festival on Tuesday with the Heart of Sarajevo Award.

The actor is also set to hold a master class ahead of the award ceremony. Roth is being honored for his contribution to the art of film.

Other international film stars, including director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, actor Gael Garcia Bernal, actor Pawel Pawlikowski and actress Isabelle Huppert, are also expected to attend the event in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The festival runs through Friday.

Roth is best known for starring in director Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction. He has also starred in Marvel's The Incredible Hulk, Heart of Darkness, Four Rooms, Funny Games, Little Odessa, Everyone Says I Love You, Gridlock'd, Don't Come Knockin', Legend of 1900 and most recently Luce alongside Naomi Watts and Octavia Spencer.

Roth will next be seen in The Song of Names with Clive Owen. The film will be premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September.