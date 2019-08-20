Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Stardust is giving a first glimpse of Johnny Flynn as late music icon David Bowie.

Salon Pictures released a photo Tuesday of the 36-year-old British singer and actor as Bowie, who died at age 69 in January 2016.

The picture shows Flynn wearing a purple sweater and black hat as he smokes a cigarette in a diner.

Stardust is set in 1971 and follows a 24-year-old Bowie as he takes his first trip to America with struggling publicist Ron Oberman (Marc Maron). Bowie creates his alter ego Ziggy Stardust during the journey.

Gabriel Range directed the film from a script by Christopher Bell, with Paul Van Carter and Nick Taussig as producers. The movie co-stars Jena Malone as Bowie's first wife, Angie Barnett.

Variety said Stardust will use period music songs that Bowie covered, versus the singer's original tracks. Bowie's son, Duncan Jones, had criticized the film in a series of tweets in January.

"Im staying that as it stands, this movie won't have any of dads music in it, & I can't imagine that changing. If you want to see a biopic without his music or the families blessing, thats up to the audience," he wrote.

Flynn is the frontman of band Johnny Flynn & the Sussex Wit. He played Dylan Witter in the Channel 4/Netflix series Lovesick.