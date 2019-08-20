Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Lionsgate released a new trailer for Rambo: Last Blood on Tuesday, the fifth film in Sylvester Stallone's Rambo series. An earlier teaser showed John Rambo (Stallone) coming out of retirement for revenge on a Mexican cartel. The new trailer reveals the source of that revenge.

The trailer opens with Col. Trautman (the late Richard Crenna)'s speech from previous movies, "We're dealing with an expert, with guns, with knives, with his bare hands. Rambo was the best."

Then the trailer introduces Rambo's niece Gabrielle (Yvette Monreal) calling Rambo, "Uncle John." The cartel kidnapped the wrong niece because Rambo will take no prisoners when he comes to rescue Gabrielle.

"I'm gonna tear you apart" may be his new "I'm your worst nightmare" catchphrase.

The original trailer showed some of Rambo's booby traps like a crossbow triggered in a barn and a cave system in which he can pick off attackers one by one. The new trailer shows more of Rambo's siege, planting nails to take out vehicles and blowing up fields. This trailer also intercuts Rambo's present-day attacks with similar ones from his classic adventures.

Author David Morrell introduced John Rambo in his novel First Blood, the story of a Vietnam veteran who's pushed to retaliate against a local sheriff. Stallone played Rambo in the film adaptation, which also changed the ending so that Rambo lived. Rambo: First Blood Part II sent Rambo back to Vietnam where he rescued still captured POWs in 1985. Rambo III sent Rambo after Russians in Afghanistan.

2008's Rambo caught up with the veteran in the jungles of Burma, where he rescued a team of captured missionaries. Rambo: Last Blood opens September 20.