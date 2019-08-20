Michael Rooker arriving at the world premiere of "Doctor Strange" on October 2016. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Michael Rooker is set to star in Universal's "Fast & Furious 9." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Michael Rooker has signed on to star in Universal's Fast & Furious 9 which is set to arrive in theaters on May 22, 2020.

The actor will be featured in the film as Buddy, described as a small role in the action sequel.

Rooker, best known for his role as Yondu in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy series, joins a star-studded cast that includes returning Fast & Furious stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren along with a newcomer, WWE's John Cena.

Filmmaker Justin Lin, who has helmed four other Fast & Furious installments, is directing based off a script by Dan Casey.

Diesel is producing alongside Lin. Production is underway.

Universal recently released in theaters a Fast & Furious spinoff titled Hobbs & Shaw featuring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprising their franchise roles as the title characters.

Rooker was last seen in Season 3 of HBO's True Detective. He has also appeared on AMC's The Walking Dead and is set to star in other 2020 films including Sony's Fantasy Island and Paramount's Monster Problems.