Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a first glimpse of Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in the new comedy-drama film Marriage Story.

The streaming service released two companion trailers Tuesday featuring Johansson and Driver as Nicole and Charlie, a married couple headed toward divorce.

In Nicole's trailer, Nicole (Johansson) lists what she loves about Charlie, including him being a good dad, his sensitive and competitive nature, and his sense of style.

"He takes all my moods steadily. He doesn't make me feel bad about them," Nicole says as the trailer shows the couple fighting.

In Charlie's trailer, Charlie (Driver) also names the best things about Nicole.

"She knows when to push me and when to leave me alone," he says.

Nicole and Charlie's trailer both end with a scene of the couple sitting down for a serious talk.

"I thought we should talk," Nicole says.

"Okay," Charlie responds before tearing up. "I don't know how to start."

Marriage Story is directed by Noah Baumbach (The Squid and the Whale, Frances Ha). The movie co-stars Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Laura Dern and Merrit Wever, and will premiere on Netflix and in select theaters in the fall.

"Marriage Story is a love story that reveals itself within the breakdown," Baumbach said in a statement. "With these companion trailers I wanted to show the relationship through the eyes of both characters. There are many sides to every story, and the movie embraces these different viewpoints in order to find the shared truth."