Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Focus Features released a new featurette for the Downton Abbey movie on Tuesday. In it, cast members Jim Carter, Joanne Froggatt, Michelle Dockery, Allen Leech, and Elisabeth McGovern discuss returning to the roles they played in the TV series.

"It's exciting coming back to do Downton as a film, " Carter said.

"The first day was very surreal," Froggatt said. "We were all really giddy. We were like, 'I can't believe we're here.'"

"Everything, it's all on a grander note," Dockery said. "It's incredible."

"Through the story, the audience gets a sense of the 20 characters that they love," Allen Leech said. "There is a sense of coming home."

"We have fantastic new actors, David Haig, Imelda Staunton," McGovern said.

The film will portray a monumental event at Downton Abbey.

"The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives," the official synopsis reads. " A royal visit from the King and Queen of England will unleash scandal, romance and intrigue that will leave the future of Downton hanging in the balance. Written by series creator Julian Fellowes and starring the original cast."

Michael Engler directs the film. Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Phyllis Logan, Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol, Maggie Smith and Penelope Wilton also return.

Downton Abbey is in theaters September 20.