Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Fresh off the release of Blinded By The Light, a film inspired by his music, Bruce Springsteen will be on screen and behind the camera himself in Western Stars. Warner Brothers and New Line Cinema released the trailer to Western Stars, an adaptation of Springsteen's latest album, Monday.

"Change, how do you change yourself?" Springsteen begins in narration as he plays the song "Hello Sunshine" from the album. He continues to narrate a montage of home movies and concert footage.

"It's easy to lose yourself or never find yourself," Springsteen continues before he begins singing "Chasing Wild Horses." "We all have our broken pieces. Emotionally, spiritually, in this life nobody gets away unhurt."

Springsteen reunites with director Thom Zimmy to co-direct Western Stars. Springsteen's final words in the trailer suggest it is a healing journey as the title track "Western Stars" plays.

"A certain kind of magic took place," Springsteen said. "The music began to take on a life of its own. Life's mysteries remain and deepen, its answers unresolved. So you walk on through the dark because that's where the next morning is."

"Western Stars offers fans the world over their only opportunity to see Springsteen perform all 13 songs on the album, backed up by a band and a full orchestra, under the cathedral ceiling of his historic nearly 100-year-old barn," a press release reads.

"Springsteen's first studio album in five years, Western Stars marks a departure for the legendary singer/songwriter while still drawing on his roots," the release continued. "Touching on themes of love and loss, loneliness and family and the inexorable passage of time, the documentary film evokes the American West-both the mythic and the hardscrabble-weaving archival footage and Springsteen's personal narration with song to tell the story of Western Stars."

Warner Brothers Pictures Group Chairman Toby Emmerich said, "Bruce lives in the super rarified air of artists who have blazed new and important trails deep into their careers. With Western Stars, Bruce is pivoting yet again, taking us with him on an emotional and introspective cinematic journey, looking back and looking ahead. As one of his many fans for over 40 years, I couldn't be happier to be a rider on this train with Bruce and Thom."

Western Stars will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and release this fall.