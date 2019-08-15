Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Invader Zim and his nemesis Dib Membrane continue their rivalry in the first trailer for upcoming Netflix film, Enter the Florpus.

The clip, released on Wednesday, revives the Nickelodeon animated series as Zim (Richard Steven Horvitz) is shocked to find Dib (Andy Berman) outside his house looking completely different.

The trailer highlights Dub's struggle to stop the alien Zim and his sidekick Gir (Rikki Simons) from taking over Earth.

The film, set to arrive on Netflix on Friday, will feature Zim discovering that his alien leaders never cared about his mission on Earth.

"Zim discovers his almighty leaders never had any intention of coming to Earth and he loses confidence in himself for the first time in his life, which is the big break his human nemesis, Dib has been waiting for," reads the synopsis.

Invader Zim ran for 58 episodes on Nickelodeon from 2001 to 2004.

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus is the latest Nickelodeon animated film to appear on Netflix following the recent release of Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling.