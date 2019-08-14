Awkwafina attends the National Board of Review Awards in January. File Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI | License Photo

Awkwafina will play the title character in "The Last Adventure of Constance Verity," a new film based on the A. Lee Martinez fantasy novel. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Awkwafina will star in an adaptation of The Last Adventure of Constance Verity.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the 30-year-old actress will play the title character in the new Legendary Entertainment film.

The Last Adventure of Constance Verity is based on the A. Lee Martinez fantasy novel of the same name. The story follows Constance, a young woman seeking a normal life after battling the supernatural since she was a child.

John Raffo wrote the screenplay, with Jon Shestack to serve as producer. John Silk will oversee the project with Jay Ashenfelter.

Deadline said the adaptation could potentially become a franchise for Awkwafina. Martinez published a sequel, Constance Verity Saves the World, in 2018, and is writing a third book.

Awkwafina celebrated her casting in a tweet Tuesday.

"Such a huge fan of @ALeeMartinez and very excited for this!!" the actress wrote.

Awkwafina is known for starring in the films Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean's 8. She will appear in a number of upcoming projects, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Jumanji: The Next Level.