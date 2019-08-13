Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Colman Domingo to lead 'Candyman' cast

Director Jordan Peele, winner of the award for Best Original Screenplay for "Get Out," appears backstage with his Oscar during the 90th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Colman Domingo arrives for the 48th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena in 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is set to star in the sequel to "Candyman." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Principal photography began this week in Chicago on the sequel to the 1992 horror movie, Candyman.

A press release said the cast includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II from Aquaman, Teyonah Parris from If Beale Street Could Talk, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett from Misfits and Colman Domingo from Fear the Walking the Walking Dead and Eurphoria.

Set for release on June 12, the film is a collaboration between Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures and Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld's Monkeypaw Productions.

Peele and Rosenfeld wrote the movie, and Nia DaCosta is directing it.

The original movie was based on a Clive Barker tale that followed a graduate student researching an urban legend about a 19th century lynching victim who returns to slay people who call his name five times while standing in front of a mirror.