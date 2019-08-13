Reports: Harry Styles won't play Prince Eric in 'Little Mermaid'

Singers Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey of R&B duo Chloe X Halle attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Santa Monica in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Singer and actor Harry Styles is no longer in talks to play Prince Eric in a live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Pop music star and occasional actor Harry Styles reportedly won't be playing the role of Prince Eric in the live-action remake of Disney's The Little Mermaid.

Styles had been in talks to play the part for about a month, but The Hollywood Reporter said Tuesday it confirmed he is no longer in negotiations with Disney.

"While he is a fan of the project, he has respectfully declined the offer," a source told People.com.

Halle Bailey is set to play the titular heroine in the movie musical, which re-imagines the 1989 cartoon classic. Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina will co-star.

ABC is also planning a separate live-action TV event of The Little Mermaid featuring Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah and Shaggy.

Styles played a supporting role in the 2017 World War II picture Dunkirk.