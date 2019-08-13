Reese Witherspoon to star in new Netflix film 'Pyros'

Reese Witherspoon will star in and executive produce "Pyros," a sci-fi movie based on the Thomas Pierce short story "Tardy Man." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Reese Witherspoon will star in a new sci-fi film at Netflix.

The streaming service announced in a tweet Tuesday that Witherspoon will star in and executive produce Pyros, a movie based on the Thomas Pierce short story Tardy Man.

"@ReeseW will star in & co-produce 'Pyros,' a film adapted from Thomas Pierce's short story about a team outfitted with indestructible suits fused to their spines so they can recover objects for wealthy people when their houses are on fire -- but one breaks protocol to save a life," the post reads.

.@ReeseW will star in & co-produce "Pyros," a film adapted from Thomas Pierce's short story about a team outfitted with indestructible suits fused to their spines so they can recover objects for wealthy people when their houses are on fire - but one breaks protocol to save a life pic.twitter.com/SOhYYzp5QS— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 13, 2019

Deadline said Netflix won the rights to Pyros after competing with several studios. The news comes one day after Apple released a teaser for The Morning Show, a new series starring Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

Pierce will write the script for the Netflix adaptation. Simon Kinberg will produce the film with Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter and Audrey Chon.

Witherspoon recently reprised Madeleine Mackenzie in Season 2 of the HBO series Big Little Lies. She will play Bradley Jackson, a morning show news anchor, in The Morning Show, which premieres in the fall.