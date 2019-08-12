'Lion King' remake passes 'Frozen' as highest grossing animated film

"Lion King" star Donald Glover attends the premiere of the film on July 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Lion King" star Beyonce. The Disney remake has overtaken "Frozen" as the highest grossing animated movie of all time.

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Disney's remake of The Lion King has surpassed Frozen to become the highest grossing animated film of all time.

The Lion King, released in July and featuring photo-realistic graphics, reached a worldwide gross of over $1.3 billion at the box office over the weekend, placing it above Frozen's $1.2 billion gross.

The Lion King's box office amount is not adjusted for inflation.

Donald Glover, Beyonce, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, John Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key, Eric Andre, Florence Kasumba, JD McCrary and Shahadi Wright Joseph provided voice work for The Lion King, which is based on the 1994 animated film of the same name.

The Lion King was the third highest grossing movie in North America over the weekend, earning $20 million. It debuted in North America with $185 million.

Frozen, also from Disney, was released in 2013. Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff provided voice work.

The cast is returning for Frozen 2, set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 22.