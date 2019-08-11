'Hobbs & Shaw' tops the North American box office with $25.4M

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $25.4 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark with $20.8 million, followed by The Lion King at No. 3 with $20 million, Dora and the Lost City of Gold at No. 4 with $17 million and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at No. 5 with $11.6 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Art of Racing in the Rain at No. 6 with $8.1 million, The Kitchen at No. 7 with $5.5 million, Spider-Man: far from Home at No. 8 with $5.3 million, Toy Story 4 at No. 9 with $4.4 million and The Farewell at No. 10 with $2.2 million.