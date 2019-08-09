Joaquin Phoenix to be honored at Toronto International Film Festival

Joaquin Phoenix arrives at the award photocall during the 70th annual Cannes International Film Festival in 2017. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Joaquin Phoenix will receive the Tribute Actor Award at the Toronto International Film Festival. File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Joaquin Phoenix is set to be honored at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival with the event's inaugural Tribute Actor Award.

Phoenix will receive the award Sept. 9 during the TIFF Tribute Gala, a fundraiser that helps support festival programs.

The actor will also be present to promote Joker, which is premiering at the festival before it arrives in theaters Oct. 4. Phoenix portrays iconic Batman villain The Joker in the R-rated DC Comics drama from director Todd Phillips.

Phoenix is the second Hollywood star set to be honored with the Tribute Actor Award alongside Meryl Streep.

"Displaying both raw instinct and consummate technical skill, Joaquin Phoenix is the complete actor, and one of the finest in contemporary cinema," festival co-head Cameron Bailey said in a statement.

"Over three decades, he has brought a piercing truth to each groundbreaking role. TIFF is thrilled to be celebrating an artist of his caliber with this inaugural award."