Filmmaker Martin Scorsese arrives at the screening of the film "Everybody Knows" in Cannes, France in 2018. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Actor Al Pacino arrives at the "Scarface" 35th Anniversary cast reunion in 2018 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Robert De Niro's movie "The Irishman" is set to close the London Film Festival on Oct. 13. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Irishman, Martin Scorsese's latest crime drama, has been selected to close the 63rd BFI London Film Festival, organizers announced Monday.

The Netflix film starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci will screen at the festival on Oct. 13.

"I'm extremely honored to be having the international premiere of The Irishman at the closing night of the BFI London Film Festival," Scorsese said in a press release. "This picture was many years in the making. It's a project that Robert De Niro and I started talking about a long time ago, and we wanted to make it the way it needed to be made. It's also a picture that all of us could only have made at this point in our lives. We're all very excited to be bringing The Irishman to London."

The Irishman was also chosen to open the 57th New York Film Festival on Sept. 27. The adaptation of Charles Brandt's non-fiction book I Heard You Paint Houses tells the story about the criminal associations and ultimate disappearance of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa.