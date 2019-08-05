Ben Affleck will play a widowed former basketball all-star in the new drama "The Way Back." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Ben Affleck's new film The Way Back is moving up its release to March 2020.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Monday that Warner Bros. shifted the release date from Oct. 18 to March 6, 2020.

The Way Back will now open the same day as the Disney-Pixar movie Onward. The March release avoids a crowded fall schedule of films such as Joker, Gemini Man and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

In addition, Deadline said a March release allows Warner Bros. to promote the film during NCAA and NBA season. Affleck stars in the film as Jack Cunningham, a widowed former basketball all-star.

The Way Back is directed by Gavin O'Connor. The movie follows Jack (Affleck) as he struggles with addiction and attempts to make his comeback by becoming the coach of a diverse basketball team at his former high school.

O'Connor is known for directing the ice hockey drama Miracle and the MMA drama Warrior. He previously collaborated with Affleck on the 2016 film The Accountant.

Affleck last starred in the Netflix movie Triple Frontier. He will reunite with Matt Damon in the new Ridley Scott film The Last Duel.