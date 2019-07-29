Actor Robert De Niro arrives on the red carpet for the "The Apollo" screening on April 24 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Martin Scorsese's latest true-crime saga, The Irishman, has been selected to screen on the opening night of the 57th New York Film Festival.

Starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Ray Romano and Joe Pesci, the story about the criminal associations and ultimate disappearance of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa will have its world premiere at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan on Sept. 27.

The adaptation of Charles Brandt's non-fiction book I Heard You Paint Houses will play in theaters and be available for streaming on Netflix later this year.

"The Irishman is so many things: rich, funny, troubling, entertaining and, like all great movies, absolutely singular," New York Film Festival Director and Selection Committee Chairman Kent Jones said in a statement Monday.

"It's the work of masters, made with a command of the art of cinema that I've seen very rarely in my lifetime, and it plays out at a level of subtlety and human intimacy that truly stunned me. All I can say is that the minute it was over my immediate reaction was that I wanted to watch it all over again."

Scorsese, De Niro and Pesci famously collaborated on the films Raging Bull (1980,) Goodfellas (1990) and Casino (1995.)

The festival is scheduled to run through Oct. 13.