Sofia Carson to star in Netflix dance film 'Feel the Beat'

Sofia Carson arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival in 2018. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Sofia Carson is set to headline Netflix dance film "Feel the Beat." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Descendants star Sofia Carson has signed on to appear in an upcoming Netflix dance film, titled Feel the Beat.

Carson will be featured in the lead role as a dancer who returns to her hometown after failing to make it on Broadway. Carson's character will then be tasked with training a group of misfit young dancers for a competition.

Elissa Down (The Honor List) is directing, based off a script by duo Michael Armbruster and Shawn Ku (Beautiful Boy). Production is underway in Toronto.

Wolfgang Novogratz, Donna Lynne Champlin, Enrico Colantoni, Amy Stewart, Johanna Colon, Lidya Jewett, Sadie Lapidus, Shiloh Nelson, Shaylee Mansfield, Kai Zen, Justin Allan, Carina Battrick, Brandon Kyle Goodman Ken Pak and Dennis Andres also star.

Carson also appears on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and will once again be reprising her role as the daughter of the Evil Queen in Disney Channel's Descendants 3, which arrives on Aug. 2.