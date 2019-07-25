Casey Affleck must protect his daughter in 'Light of My Life' trailer

July 25 (UPI) -- Casey Affleck must protect his daughter after a plague has killed every woman on the planet in the newest trailer for Light of My Life.

Affleck's young daughter, portrayed by Anna Pniowsky, has shaved her hair and wears boys clothes in order to stay hidden in the clip released on Wednesday.

The duo hide out in the woods in order to stay safe, but Affleck must continually fight off men who are after her. Elisabeth Moss plays Affleck's wife in flashback scenes.

"I'll always be with you, even if someone tied me up and stabbed me and knocked me down and put me in a block of ice and dropped me to the bottom of the ocean. I'll get up and I'll get free and I'll come find you and I'll keep being your dad," Affleck says.

Affleck directed, wrote and co-produced Light of My Life which is set for release on Aug. 9. Tom Bower, Timothy Webber and Hrothgar Mathews also star.