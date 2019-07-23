Taikia Waititi spoofs Hitler in 1st 'JoJo Rabbit' trailer

Stephen Merchant attends the annual BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea at the SLS Hotel on September 19, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Alfie Allen arrive on the red carpet at the Season 8 premiere of "Game of Thrones" at Radio City Music Hall on April 3 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Rebel Wilson attends the premiere of "Isn't It Romantic" at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel in the downtown section of Los Angeles on February 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sam Rockwell attends the 91st annual Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Scarlett Johansson attends the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Taika Waititi plays Adolf Hitler, the imaginary friend of a young boy who joins the Hilter Youth army during World War II. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi spoofs Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler in a trailer released Tuesday for his new movie JoJo Rabbit, starring Scarlett Johansson, Rebel Wilson and Sam Rockwell.

The Thor: Ragnarok and What We Do in the Shadows director plays a bumbling Hitler, the imaginary friend of a boy who joins the Hitler Youth army during World War II. The boy, JoJo (Roman Griffin Davis), is bullied by fellow group members, who call him a rabbit.

"Let them say whatever they want!" Waititi's Hitler tells the young JoJo, who's upset about the teasing. "People used to say a lot of nasty things about me. 'Oh, this guy's a lunatic. Look at that psycho, he's going to get us all killed.'"

JoJo's admiration for Hitler is challenged when his mother, played by Johansson, decides to hide a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their home.

Rockwell plays Cpt. Klenzendorf, who runs a Nazi camp, while Wilson plays Fraulein Rahm, one of the camp's instructors. Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones) and Stephen Merchant (Logan) also appear in the film.

The film is based on the novel Caging Skies by Christine Leunens. It's set for an Oct. 18 release in theaters.

Waititi's also been tapped to direct Thor: Love & Thunder, the fourth installment of the franchise, starring Natalie Portman as the new incarnation of the titular superhero, and Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. He's also making a live-action adaptation of Akira, which has yet to announce casting.