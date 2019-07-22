July 22 (UPI) -- James Cameron had a gracious reaction to Marvel's film Avengers: Endgame beating his movie Avatar's long-standing box office record.

The 64-year-old director congratulated the studio in a tweet Monday after Avengers: Endgame surpassed Avatar to become the highest-grossing film in history.

Cameron shared a photo of the Avengers: Endgame character Iron Man surrounded by woodsprite seeds from Avatar. He used the Na'vi saying, "Oel ngati kameie," or "I see you," in the caption.

"Oel ngati kameie, I see you Marvel," Cameron wrote. "Congratulations to Avengers: Endgame on becoming the new box-office king."

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo, aka the Russo brothers, responded to Cameron's post on Twitter.

"To @JimCameron- you're a monumental reason why we fell in love with film in the first place. Thank you for always inspiring us and opening the world's eyes to what's possible. We can't wait to see where you take us next..." the pair wrote.

Variety said Avengers: Endgame has earned $2.7902 billion since its release in April. Avatar held the previous record with $2.7897 billion in ticket sales.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner. The film became the tweeted-about movie in history following its release.

Avatar stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver, and opened in theaters in December 2009. Disney announced in May that Avatar 2 will open in December 2021.