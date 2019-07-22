Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for July 22: Alan Menken, John Leguizamo
'Lion King' tops the North American box office with $185M
Kaley Cuoco wreaks havoc as Harley Quinn in animated trailer
Jack Quaid, Tawny Newsome to lead voice cast of 'Star Trek: Below Decks'
Shannen Doherty to guest star on 'Riverdale' in honor of Luke Perry

Photo Gallery

 
Celebrities get silly on the red carpet

Latest News

'Dog's Most Wanted' trailer follows Beth Chapman's cancer battle
Communications satellite firm OneWeb plans to start monthly launches in December
NCT 127 sings in English in new 'Highway to Heaven' music video
Hospital ship USNS Comfort arrives in Costa Rica
Kid Cudi to release animated music series with Netflix
 
Back to Article
/