'Lion King' tops the North American box office with $185M

Cast member Donald Glover, the voice of Simba in "The Lion King," attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on July 9. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Seth Rogen attends the premiere of "The Lion King" in Los Angeles on July 9. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Chiwetel Ejiofor, the voice of Scar in "The Lion King," attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on July 9. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Beyonce, the voice of Nala in "The Lion King," attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on July 9. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- The new photo-real animated movie The Lion King -- featuring the voices of Beyonce, Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Seth Rogen -- is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $185 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Spider-Man: Far From Home with $21 million, followed by Toy Story 4 with $14.6 million at No. 3, Crawl with $6 million at No. 4 and Yesterday with $5.1 million at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Stuber with $4 million at No. 6, Aladdin with $3.8 million at No. 7, Annabelle Comes Home with $2.7 million at No. 8, Midsommar with $1.6 million at No. 9 and The Secret Life of Pets 2 with $1.5 million at No. 10.