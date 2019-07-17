July 17 (UPI) -- Playing with Fire has released a first trailer featuring John Cena.

The new family movie stars Cena, Keegan-Michael Key and John Leguizamo as firefighters who take in three siblings after rescuing them from a fire.

The preview shows Cena, Key and Leguizamo deal with teenage attitude from the oldest child, played by Brianna Hildebrand, and other "shenanigans" from the trio.

"Until we can get you back to your parents, I'm legally bound to take care of you. So that's what I'm going to do," Cena tells the siblings.

Cena said in a tweet Wednesday the film will be a "messy" ride.

"What 3 things can make the toughest, fiercest Smokejumpers panic? A teenager and two small children. Can't wait for everyone to take this very messy and FUN ride with us!" he wrote.

Playing with Fire is directed by Andy Fickman (She's the Man, Race to Witch Mountain) and co-stars Judy Greer. The movie opens in theaters Nov. 8.