Taika Waititi to direct Marvel's 'Thor 4'

July 16 (UPI) -- Taika Waititi has signed on to write and direct Marvel's Thor 4 which will once again star Chris Hemsworth in the lead role.

Waititi is returning to Thor after helming the third entry in the franchise, 2017's Thor: Ragnarok. The filmmaker also starred in Ragnarok as Korg, a role he reprised in Avengers: Endgame.

The latest Marvel team-up film ended with Hemsworth's God of Thunder heading into space with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Thor: Ragnarok earned $854 million worldwide.

Waititi's planned live-action adaptation of manga and anime Akira with Warner Bros., has been paused indefinitely. The studio announced in May that it would arrive in theaters on May 21, 2021.

Waititi will release World War II comedy-drama Jojo Rabbit on Oct. 18. Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell and Rebel Wilson star with Waititi portraying a comedic version of Adolf Hitler.