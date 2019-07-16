'Space Jam 2': Malcolm D. Lee replaces director Terence Nance

Filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee arrives for the world premiere of "Girls Trip" on July 13, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

"Space Jam 2" star LeBron James. Malcolm D. Lee is replacing director Terence Nance on the film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Space Jam 2 starring LeBron James has hired Malcolm D. Lee to take over directing duties from Terence Nance.

Nance's departure was amicable with the filmmaker having a different creative vision for Space Jam 2 from studios Warner Bros. and James' SpringHill Entertainment, Deadline reported.

Lee is best known for helming Universal comedies Girls Trip and Night School.

Space Jam 2 is set to arrive in theaters on July 16, 2021. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is producing and penned the script with Sev Ohanian.

The film will be a live-action and animated hybrid that once again features NBA stars and Looney Tunes characters like Bugs Bunny. Don Cheadle is also set to star.

The original Space Jam was released in 1996 and featured Michael Jordan in the lead role. It grossed over $230 million globally.