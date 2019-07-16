Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach to write 'Barbie' movie starring Margot Robbie

Greta Gerwig (L) and Noah Baumbach attend the New York Film Festival screening of "Lady Bird" on October 8, 2017. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Margot Robbie attends a Cannes International Film Festival photocall for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" on May 22. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Greta Gerwig (L) and Noah Baumbach will co-write the "Barbie" movie. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Indie filmmakers and celebrity couple Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach will write the upcoming Barbie movie.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Monday Gerwig, 35, and Baumbach, 49, will co-wrote the new Warner Bros. film.

Variety said Warner Bros. had Gerwig and Baumbach in mind since closing a deal with Mattel Films in January to distribute the movie. Gerwig is also being eyed to direct the film.

The Barbie movie will star actress Margot Robbie, who is also on board as a producer. Tom Ackerley, Robbie Brenner, Josey McNamara and Ynon Kreiz will also produce.

"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery," Robbie said in January. "Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspiration roles from a princess to president."

"I'm so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide," she added.

Gerwig and Baumbach have collaborated on previous films, including Mistress America and Frances Ha. Gerwig is known for writing and directing Lady Bird, which was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, while Baumbach's film The Squid and the Whale was nominated for Best Original Screenplay.